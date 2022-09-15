Equities investors lose N19bn as bears persist at NGX

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities investors lose N19bn, Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn, Local stock market decline, Bullish sentiment dominates market, stock market closed week, Bears persists to second consecutive week, Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, equities trading was unimpressive as the market extend the previous day’s negative outing to end the fourth trading session of the week in the red region amidst low turnover.

The All-Share-Index (ASI) settled at 49,540.48 basis points as against its previous close of 49,576.05 basis points, pegging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.59 per cent and 15.98 per cent from their previous close of -0.52 per cent and 16.06 per cent respectively.

Investors’ net worth waned by N19 billion in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.721 trillion, representing a 0.07 per cent drop from the N26.740 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bears’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 17 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 8 counters in the gainers’ chart.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sovereign Insurance gained 3.85 per cent to become the best-performing stock in the session, flanked by Cadbury, Courtville, Zenith Bank ND United Bank for Africa as they populated the top five gainers’ chart, while from the rear of the chart UAC Nigeria, Vitafoam, UPDCredit, UPDC and CHI Plc populated the top five losers’ chart.

All sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save NGX Lotus Islam which marginally gained weight, while NGX Industry, NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors close flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades waned in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 167.608 million units, representing 15.12 per cent downtick from a volume of 197.458 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks dipped by 57.03 per cent in the session to stand at N1.265 billion as against a value of N2.943 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Courtvilee as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank, Teanscorp and CHI Plc to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regard to the value of the traded stocks, Access Corporation took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Seplat Energies, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Vitafoam.


FG Pays N289m To 74 Victims Of Police Brutality

Equities investors lose N19bn as bears persist at NGX

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

Equities investors lose N19bn as bears persist at NGX

You might also like
Business News

Equities investors lose N38bn as NGX’s ASI shed 0.14%

Business News

Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn

Business News

Local stock market opens week bearish despite robust activities

Business News

Equities investors gain N5.6trn in six months

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More