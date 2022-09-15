Equities investors lose N19bn as bears persist at NGX

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, equities trading was unimpressive as the market extend the previous day’s negative outing to end the fourth trading session of the week in the red region amidst low turnover.

The All-Share-Index (ASI) settled at 49,540.48 basis points as against its previous close of 49,576.05 basis points, pegging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.59 per cent and 15.98 per cent from their previous close of -0.52 per cent and 16.06 per cent respectively.

Investors’ net worth waned by N19 billion in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.721 trillion, representing a 0.07 per cent drop from the N26.740 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bears’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 17 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 8 counters in the gainers’ chart.

Sovereign Insurance gained 3.85 per cent to become the best-performing stock in the session, flanked by Cadbury, Courtville, Zenith Bank ND United Bank for Africa as they populated the top five gainers’ chart, while from the rear of the chart UAC Nigeria, Vitafoam, UPDCredit, UPDC and CHI Plc populated the top five losers’ chart.

All sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save NGX Lotus Islam which marginally gained weight, while NGX Industry, NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors close flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades waned in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 167.608 million units, representing 15.12 per cent downtick from a volume of 197.458 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks dipped by 57.03 per cent in the session to stand at N1.265 billion as against a value of N2.943 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Courtvilee as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank, Teanscorp and CHI Plc to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regard to the value of the traded stocks, Access Corporation took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Seplat Energies, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Vitafoam.





