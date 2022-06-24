Body of student swept away by flood recovered in Ondo

Police from Ondo State Command have recovered the body of the Junior Secondary school student of St. Carmel School in lkare Akoko, Motunrayo John, swept away by a flood.

The lifeless body of the young girl was discovered at the back of a hotel in Ugbe Akoko after a search party was organised by the residents of the area.

The Divisional Police officer for Ikare Akoko, Mr Olatujoye Akinwale, who confirmed the discovery of the corpse said the remains of the girl had been released to the family for burial.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the father of the deceased, Mr Ade John, a commercial motorcyclist, described the death of his daughter as shocking, sad and devastating.

He explained his last moment with her late daughter that morning when he gave transport fare to the deceased and said “l gave N200 transport fare to her that day to move from lkare to lboropa because I would not be available to take her home that day.

“To my surprise, I was later informed of the ugly development. It’s really shocking, sad and devastating.

He described the late daughter as a kind and responsible child who would always carry out many domestic chores for the parents.

Recall that the victim’s identity was revealed when her mathematical set was picked floating on the river.

She reportedly left the school premises while the rain was falling and was swept away around River Dada, in the Semusemu area of the ancient town.





One of the students told newsmen that the victim was playing in the rain by measuring the depth of the flood when she was suddenly swept away after losing her balance.

Efforts by her mates to pull her back proved abortive as her two feet were swept off and they watched helplessly as she disappeared in the flood.

Eyewitness accounts said she was swept directly into the popular, but notorious River Dada around the Semusemu area of Ikare town.

