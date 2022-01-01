Bobzy steps up game, gets ready for 2022 commitments

Making new plans and resolutions is one of the ways to know a new year is fast approaching. Artists in the Nigerian music industry have begun to make plans for the new year and one of such artists is a fast-rising act, Afolabi Oluwadayomolami Elijah, known professionally as Bobzy.

The Nigerian indigenous rapper and singer has said that he is optimistic about taking his career to the next level and making his no known in the industry as far as his music is concerned. He was also enthused that the New Year was going to be one that would announce him to the world.

“This year has been eventful, right now my focus is how to make the coming year better than the last, I’m determined to keep the bars high and my counterparts on their toes, so I’m coming back bigger and better than ever, the world must hear of Bobzy,” he said.

Bobzy who made his debut in the entertainment industry with his song ‘Stay with me’ in February 2020 disclosed that he has projects that will be released in the coming year and also charged his fans to get ready for new content.

“I have projects that I’m working on and which will be released in the next few months, I want my fans to get ready because I know they trust me to deliver top-notch content and that’s what I have to offer,” he added.

