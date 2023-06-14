Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State announced on Wednesday that he would be submitting proposed legislation to the State House of Assembly.

The legislation aims to impose punishments and fines for violations of safety protocols on waterways in the state.

During his visit to Patigi with a government delegation to offer condolences to the affected families of the boat mishap that occurred on Monday night, resulting in numerous confirmed deaths, the governor emphasized his administration’s commitment to implementing safety measures to regulate water travel in the state.

He stated, “Measures will be taken as we are having discussions with Nigeria Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA) on enforcement of safety codes. We will also be sending a team to Lagos State to learn about their waterways law.”

As an immediate step, the governor announced the distribution of at least 1000 life jackets to support safe travels on the water in the area. Furthermore, he outlined plans to develop statewide standard operating procedures (SOPs) for water travel, encompassing areas such as boat serviceability, speed limits, loading limits, and the mandatory wearing of life jackets by all passengers. These procedures will be considered the minimum safety requirements.

To enhance regulatory oversight, the government intends to establish a body responsible for overseeing water transportation in the state. This body will work in conjunction with the National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), which holds the statutory responsibility for enforcing safety codes on jetties, loading points, boats, canoes, barges, life vests, and other related aspects.

The boat accident claimed the lives of at least 106 individuals, predominantly from Patigi communities, while 144 individuals survived, according to local authorities.

Accompanied by Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North), House of Assembly member for Patigi State Constituency Hon. Muhammad Kareem, and Hon. Ahmed Adam Rufai, the governor first visited the palace of the Etsu Patigi before proceeding to the affected riverine communities.

“It is a sad event. We commiserate with our people in Patigi Emirate, including the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II. We are deeply saddened by the event,” AbdulRazaq expressed to reporters during his visit to Kpada and Duro, the headquarters of Ebu and Dzakan settlements, where residents tragically lost their lives in the incident.

