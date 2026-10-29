Blood test errors: 4 warning signs Nigerians should not ignore 

Many Nigerians visit private diagnostic centres daily hoping to understand what is wrong with their health. A routine check-up, malaria screen, lipid profile, or hormonal panel should provide peace of mind and guide your doctor’s prescription.

However, medical testing is not immune to human or mechanical failure. A faulty reading can lead to buying costly medications you do not need, or worse, leaving a life-threatening illness untreated.

In this article, Tribune Online examines the critical red flags that point toward an erroneous blood test result, the underlying reasons these mistakes happen, and the exact steps you should take to protect your health.

The numbers directly contradict how you physically feel

A blood test does not exist in isolation; it must correspond with your clinical presentation. When a report indicates that your blood parameters are at life-threatening levels, yet you walked into the laboratory feeling completely energetic, there is an immediate reason to pause.

Clinical research published by the World Health Organization emphasizes that laboratory findings must always correlate with clinical symptoms before radical treatment commences. A massive discrepancy often points to pre-analytical errors, such as sample contamination or delayed processing that artificially altered the cellular markers.

When you notice a wild difference between your bodily strength and an alarming lab sheet, do not panic. Call your consulting doctor immediately to review your actual physical symptoms before swallowing any heavy emergency drugs.

Patient’s basic details and demographic information are wrong

Quality control starts right at the reception desk and phlebotomy chair. If your printed result sheet misspells your name, lists the wrong age, or interchanges your biological sex, your specimen may have been swapped with someone else’s.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Laboratory Science notes that sample mix-ups remain a leading cause of pre-analytical laboratory errors across diagnostic facilities. Reference ranges for parameters like haemoglobin, uric acid, and hormones vary significantly depending on age and sex, meaning an administrative mix-up instantly invalidates the interpretation.

The moment you spot an incorrect date of birth or a typo in your identity information, flag it with the lab supervisor. Insist on checking the barcode or label on the primary collection tube to ensure you were not handed another patient’s medical file.

Results drastically shift without any lifestyle or medical explanation

The human body changes gradually, and established baseline values do not swing wildly overnight without an acute medical event. If a previous test done two weeks prior showed normal kidney function or steady blood sugar, and a repeat test shows end-stage failure without any sudden illness, suspicion is warranted.

According to technical bulletins from the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), diagnostic centres must maintain strict calibration of their analyzers to avoid drift and baseline distortion. Uncalibrated photometers or depleted test reagents can easily produce erratic values that look catastrophic on paper.

Whenever you notice an unexplainable, radical spike or drop in chronic monitoring tests like lipid profiles, PSA, or thyroid hormones, do not jump to worst-case conclusions. Treat the result as an outlier and request a fresh draw before making any drastic changes to your regimen.

The laboratory failed to provide or follow fasting instructions

Certain blood investigations require strict preparation, such as an overnight fast of 8 to 12 hours for fasting blood glucose and lipid panels. If the phlebotomist collected your blood immediately after you ate without noting your non-fasting status, the resulting figures will be clinically misleading.

Reports from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry confirm that postprandial lipemia and transient glucose elevation skew tests, often mimicking chronic diabetes or severe dyslipidemia. A reliable diagnostic centre will always cross-check your last mealtime before drawing blood for sensitive metabolic panels.

If a laboratory technician dismisses your recent meal as irrelevant for a test that standard medical science requires you to fast for, consider the output compromised. Always disclose your exact nutritional intake to your physician so they can interpret the numbers within proper context.

What you should do step-by-step if you suspect an error