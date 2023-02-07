In the early hours of Monday, Mr Joseph Nantomah, a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and mindset coach who is popularly known as The Black Mentor, shared the exciting news of the formal integration of billionaire businessman Adam E. Coffey and JT Foxx into BABUSA’s executive board.

Mr Joseph who owns more than a dozen businesses in the United States, in April 2022 incorporated and added, ‘BABUSA’, which stands for, “Buy A Business in the United States of America” to his long list of businesses across the world.

The brand BABUSA was launched to provide prospective and aspiring business owners with an affordable and accessible process of buying and owning an already setup business in the United States, in lieu of undergoing the stress and hassles of starting one, as the buyer also inherits the company’s goodwill, experience, contacts and existing customers, and profit yielding a system of operations.

JT Foxx who is the No 1 wealth coach in the world and 9 figures entrepreneur, with a record of doing business in over 54 countries in the world was announced to be one of the board chairmen of BABUSA.

Another notable board chairman of the company as equally disclosed by The Black Mentor is Adam E. Coffey, Founding Partner. CEO Advisory Guru, LLC. Dallas/Fort Worth Area. President and CEO, board member, best-selling author, Forbes Business Council member, and an acclaimed guest speaker.

The two business experts and transformational growth propellers expressed their readiness to work with the company as the described Mr Joseph, as the best. Their incorporation as official board members of BABUSA, assures the general public of the company’s rapid expansion and the best professional and global service delivery.

The emergence of BABUSA brings an end to the unrealistic dream and struggles often faced by young entrepreneurs and business starters in owning a company in the United States, by offering clients safe business opportunities and practices, further protecting them from encountering associated risks, incurring huge cost implications and failures.