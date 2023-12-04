For the student community of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Saturday, December 2, 2023, will always remain a sad memory that will linger on following the gruesome murder of one of its students, a 500-level geology student, Joseph Obiaje Agabaidu, by unknown gunmen.

He was said to have been stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers who tried to steal his mobile phone, an attempt he was said to have resisted.

Information gathered revealed that the late Joseph Agabaidu, who was in his final year, hails from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State but based in Benue State

He was said to be the eldest among the four children of his family who schooled at the ATBU, Bauchi, and he was said to be returning to his lodge situated around the Yelwan Tudu market at about 7 p.m. on Saturday when he was attacked.

A reliable source among the students told Tribune Online that “Agabaidu, a final-year geology student based in Otukpo LGA of Benue State but an indigene of Ankpa LGA of Logo State, was fatally stabbed around 7 p.m. on Saturday as assailants attempted to forcefully take his phone.”

The source added that “despite immediate efforts to get him medical help, Agabaidu succumbed to his injuries and passed away yesterday (Sunday) morning.”

According to him, “This tragic event echoes a similar incident last December when another Benue State student lost his life in a phone-related struggle.”

“In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we implore the school management, the police, and the Bauchi State government to prioritise and enhance the security of students within the state,” he added.

The source, who could not control his emotions but broke down in tears while talking, said that “our community should not have to endure such sorrow, and proactive measures are crucial to prevent further tragedies. May the soul of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph rest in peace.”

He added that “Mr Joseph is an older brother to three other siblings of his, all of whom are in school here at ATBU. The SUG VP, two other staff members of the university, and his siblings will be conveying his corpse back home.”

Another student who spoke on the development said, “Students are getting set for a peaceful protest this morning. It is to express our pain over the unfortunate incident that happened to our fellow students. This is not the first nor second time this would be happening.”

According to him, “I feel very pained about this incident. I also have three younger siblings here at the school. Imagine how I’ll feel if such should happen to any of them.”

The student added, “I call on the management, the state government, and security agencies to rise up to this incident and provide more adequate security to all students who left their parents’ houses and have come to school to learn.”

The Director, Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a notice of the planned protest was seen, indicating that students were being mobilised for the protest at the ATBU Gate of the Yelwa Campus.

According to the statement, “There will be a massive protest by ATBU students for the failure of the government and school management to provide a good security atmosphere for students off-campus.”

It further contained, “You are advised to come out in numbers at the 7 a.m. prompt at Yelwa Gate to protest against misplaced priorities.

We are not encouraging violence, but we are looking out for our fellow Balewites. It might be you next if we don’t collectively fight these issues. No form of violence, please.”

In recent weeks, students of ATBU living off campus, particularly in the Sabon Kaura neighbourhood, behind the university, have cried out of attacks by hoodlums and other criminals around the area that are tormenting them.

The students staged a peaceful march from the university to the government house to register their displeasure over the situation.

As of the time of filling out this report, the students were said to be mobilising for the protest, while security operatives were seen at the gate to keep the students within the peaceful protest so that it would not be hijacked.

