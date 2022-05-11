Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s experiencing mild symptoms

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 66-year-old tech giant wrote in a tweet Tuesday that he is experiencing mild symptoms and is “following the experts’ advice” by isolating himself until he’s healthy.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates tweeted.

In a tweet, Gates said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to meet Tuesday for the first time in two years. Gates says he will join via Microsoft Teams as he thanks the foundation for its hard work.

“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” Gates tweeted.

(NPR)