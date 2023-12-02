Federal Constituency of Imo State, Imo West (Orlu) representative and chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Senator Osita Izunaso, has been officially announced as the implementation committee chairman of the Big Brain Naija reality television show project.

The founder of Big Brain Naija, Charles Awuzie, recently made this known via his verified Facebook page after the project team members visited the senator in Abuja.

Ossai Ilome, the team leader of the project, stated that Senator Izunaso is not only brilliant but also the right man for the job.

“His ideas regarding the project are out of this world,” Ilome said of the senator.

Ilome, among other things, explained the modalities of the audition process for the show, and the senator insisted on accountability and transparency in the process.

The team agreed, among other things, to livestream the audition process. They considered automatic employment for the top five brains from the show by the Federal Government – an idea brought up by the senator.

They are already searching for a facility to use for the show and are open to partnerships from individuals and corporate organisations.

The team revealed that the packages for the winner of the show would include cash prizes, car prizes, automatic employment by the likes of KPMG, etc. through partnerships, and start-up mentorship programmes.

Big Brain Naija was recently founded as an intellectual, educative, and entertaining reality television show that will promote the culture and values of Nigeria.

Awuzie stated that they will achieve the project with the passion of Nigerians. He added that they do not need any money from any politician, but their ideas, experience, and influence.

He further stated that politicians and the like also need the Big Brain Naija platform to express the intellectual side of themselves which is usually hidden in the noise of politics.

“We are building something big from zero, and we are making a huge progress,” he added.

