In a landmark collaboration, music industry giants Plug Music and Performing Rights Society (PRS) for Music converged to educate songwriters and other music industry stakeholders on copyright issues and other legal nuances.

The event, which took place at the Admiralty Conference Centre in Lagos, also touched on the intricacies of monetising music and understanding the formal aspects of the business operations.

“Songwriters aspiring to navigate the intricacies of monetisation in the music industry should possess a nuanced understanding of various revenue streams and copyright principles.

“First and foremost, registering their works with performing rights organisations (PROs) is crucial to ensure proper compensation for public performances.

“Additionally, comprehending the mechanics of mechanical royalties, which arise from the reproduction of songs on physical and digital formats, is essential,” said Abiodun ‘Bizzle’ Osikoya, co-founder, The Plug.

“Songwriters should stay informed about streaming platforms’ payment structures, as streaming has become a dominant mode of music consumption.

“Diversifying income sources by exploring sync licensing opportunities for film, TV, and advertisements can also contribute significantly to a songwriter’s financial success,” Osikoya added.

The discussions also emphasised a keen awareness of copyright laws, licensing agreements, and the importance of maintaining control over one’s publishing rights as a vital factor for long-term sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of music monetisation.

Michelle Escoffery, president of PRS for Music’s Members Council, expressed her enthusiasm at the opportunity to work with local stakeholders to scale commercial opportunities for songwriters and artistes.

“We are passionate about supporting songwriters and with the information they need to succeed. I am truly excited about the prospect of collaborating with performance rights organisations in Nigeria to unlock new horizons for our talented songwriters and artistes.

“Together, we have the power to amplify commercial opportunities and foster a global stage for the vibrant musical voices emerging from Nigeria. Let’s unite our efforts, celebrate diversity in music, and pave the way for a harmonious future of cross-cultural creativity,” stated Escoffery.

The discourse featured an impressive array of other seasoned industry experts and legal luminaries shaping the entertainment space.

They included Jacqueline Pelham-Leigh, Senior Membership and Development Lead (Africa), Plug Music’s Ayomide Tayo (AOT2) and Tola Bello; Kizito Ahams, licensing and publishing manager, Mavin Records; Tope Salami, entertainment lawyer, and founder of Whitestone solicitors and consultancy; Ibukun ‘Aibee’ Abidoye, Executive Vice-President of Music, Chocolate City Music and founder, Nahla Initiative, and Olayiwola Olajumoke, entertainment consultant, lawyer and music executive.

In addition to the productive discourse, the occasion provided an opportunity for attendees to network and connect with like-minded individuals in the music industry. The event was also graced by entertainment industry stakeholders like Asa Asika, co-founder, The Plug; Tobi Mohammed, Managing Partner, The Plug; Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, CEO, Kennis Music, and more.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE