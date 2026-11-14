Ask the Doctor

My daughter’s menses

Dr. Wale Okediran
My daughter’s menses

My 10-year-old daughter recently began her menses. Is this not too early?

Abigail (by SMS)

READ ALSO: My frequent urination

She is not too young by today’s standards. Most girls experience menarche at about 10–13 years old, with the average around 12 years and a global range typically between 12 and 14 years.

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