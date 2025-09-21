Between AY and May Edochie

There are fresh conversations surrounding Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, and May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, as their bond continues to attract public scrutiny.

AY stirred renewed attention after he shared a video of himself with May on Instagram, calling her a “wonderful human” and praying for her peace, joy, and every blessing. The tribute, though warmly worded, quickly triggered mixed reactions, with many revisiting earlier speculations about the pair.

“Wishing you joy, peace, and every blessing today and always. You are truly a wonderful human, and I celebrate you,” the comedian wrote in his post, which was widely circulated online.

May, on her part, had earlier described AY as a “phenomenal achiever” during his birthday in August, adding that she prayed his life journey would continue to be marked with wisdom and excellence. Their public exchanges of admiration have only intensified ongoing debates about their closeness.

The duo’s friendship has been under the spotlight since May’s separation from Yul Edochie. At the time, some unconfirmed reports alleged that AY was romantically linked to her and even planning marriage, a claim he publicly rejected. The rumors resurfaced after reports of AY’s own marital troubles broke.

In January, AY took a firm stance by petitioning the police over what he described as “defamatory statements” from a rumor peddler. He maintained that such damaging claims threatened his career and reputation built over more than a decade.

The comedian also found himself addressing controversy earlier this year when AI-generated photos showing him kissing May went viral. He condemned those behind the doctored images, urging them to channel their skills toward promoting Nigeria positively instead of fueling false narratives.

AY further pointed to the cyberbullying actress Alex Unusual suffered after being falsely linked to him, stressing that such online attacks have lasting effects on people’s lives.

His friendship with May, however, has roots in shared challenges. The comedian and his siblings stood by her during her marital separation and the tragic loss of her son. When she turned a year older last year, AY and his family hosted her to a private dinner in her honor.

The pair have also worked together professionally, with May appearing in AY’s movie The Waiter. In his birthday message to her last year, AY praised her resilience and wished her continued success.

While many fans see their connection as a genuine show of support and friendship, others insist the gestures suggest something deeper. The divide in public opinion has kept their relationship under constant watch.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE