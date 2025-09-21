RAZZMATZZ

Why Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy may never work together — Ubi Franklin

Segun Adebayo
Ubi Franklin Why Davido Wizkid and Burna Boy

Afrobeats fans may never witness a dream collaboration between Nigeria’s “Big 3”, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, if music executive Ubi Franklin’s words are anything to go by.

The outspoken talent manager has cast doubt on the possibility, pointing to industry rivalry, fame, and the competitive nature of the business as stumbling blocks.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Franklin argued that while the three stars may not personally dislike each other, the environment around them fuels competition and makes collaboration nearly impossible.

“The fame and competitive nature of the music industry make it very difficult for such a collaboration to happen,” Franklin said, stressing how external pressures and industry expectations shape artists’ relationships.

According to him, staying at the top in Afrobeats is not just about music but also about wealth, lifestyle, image, and influence. “First, you need to be someone grossing at least $15 to 20 million every year.

Breaking the top 3 conversation is not just about music, it’s a lot of things, the lifestyle, the cars, how you speak, your knowledge about things and your relationships,” he explained.

Franklin, who has managed some of Nigeria’s top stars, noted that Davido has never spoken ill of Wizkid or Burna Boy, but insisted the competitive environment makes unity among the trio unlikely. “It’s like the banks in Nigeria. In every industry, there is that big 3,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Beneficiaries and organisers of the David Dickson Foundation scholarship David Dickson Foundation awards scholarships to seven students in Ibadan
Next Article Between AY and May Edochie Between AY and May Edochie

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×