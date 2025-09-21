Why Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy may never work together — Ubi Franklin

Afrobeats fans may never witness a dream collaboration between Nigeria’s “Big 3”, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, if music executive Ubi Franklin’s words are anything to go by.

The outspoken talent manager has cast doubt on the possibility, pointing to industry rivalry, fame, and the competitive nature of the business as stumbling blocks.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Franklin argued that while the three stars may not personally dislike each other, the environment around them fuels competition and makes collaboration nearly impossible.

“The fame and competitive nature of the music industry make it very difficult for such a collaboration to happen,” Franklin said, stressing how external pressures and industry expectations shape artists’ relationships.

According to him, staying at the top in Afrobeats is not just about music but also about wealth, lifestyle, image, and influence. “First, you need to be someone grossing at least $15 to 20 million every year.

Breaking the top 3 conversation is not just about music, it’s a lot of things, the lifestyle, the cars, how you speak, your knowledge about things and your relationships,” he explained.

Franklin, who has managed some of Nigeria’s top stars, noted that Davido has never spoken ill of Wizkid or Burna Boy, but insisted the competitive environment makes unity among the trio unlikely. “It’s like the banks in Nigeria. In every industry, there is that big 3,” he added.

