Other girls can go away, I have my Janet —Spyro

Nigerian singer Spyro, best known for his hit track Who Is Your Guy, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Janet Atom. The artist shared the news on Instagram with a series of heartfelt posts and photos from the proposal.

According to Spyro, his love story began in the most unexpected of places, a Lagos nightclub. Recalling the night vividly, he said his world “paused” on March 30, 2024, at exactly 2:48 a.m. when he met Janet while at work.

In his emotional note, Spyro described Janet as the “answer to his prayers,” revealing that from the very first encounter, his life took a new turn. He said every day since then has been filled with happiness, thanks to her presence.

“On the 30th of March 2024, my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place at exactly 2:48 a.m. I met the answer to my prayers in a Lagos club while at work, and from then till now, I have lived every single day a very happy man,” he wrote.

The Billing crooner went on to thank Janet, who he fondly referred to as his “sweet J,” for saying yes to his proposal. He added that he looks forward to spending the rest of his life with her, promising a future filled with love and commitment.

The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom celebrated the couple’s love story. Some admirers described it as proof that true love can be found in the most unexpected places.

Spyro’s revelation also stirred conversations online about fate, destiny, and how love often shows up when least expected. His story resonated with many who applauded his openness and vulnerability.

The singer’s colleagues have since flooded his comment section with celebratory emojis and prayers for a blissful union. Several fans also expressed admiration for how he chose to honor his partner publicly.

Spyro, who rose to stardom with his breakout single in 2023, continues to build his music career while embracing a new chapter in his personal life. His engagement marks a significant milestone, both for him and for the fans who have followed his journey.

As he prepares for marriage, Spyro has made it clear that his love story is one he will never take for granted. “Thank you for saying YES, my sweet J,” he declared, sealing his announcement with the promise of forever.

