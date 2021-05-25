Benue Police foil kidnap attempt of varsity burser

Two kidnap suspects were last Saturday apprehended by Benue State Police Command.

The suspected kidnappers numbering three were alleged to have gathered at their hideout around Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi Benue State capital planning to kidnap a bursar of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, formerly known as (Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi), Mr Emmanuel Timothy.

It was reliably gathered that men of Operation Zenda led by its commander, CSP Justine Gberindye, who acted on a tip, raided their hideout at Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi and arrested two of the suspected kidnappers.

The arrested suspects are, Terwase Agbem Paul, popularly known as TAP and one Mson Yaasa, both claimed to be in their 30s.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP, Catherine Anene said that the command acted on information that a kidnap gang in Makurdi was regrouping around Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi.

“A team of Police officers were deployed to trail and arrest the suspects.

“On 22/05/2021 at about 1200hrs, these suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested the kingpin, one Paul Terwase Agbem also known as Top of Gwarimpa, Abuja and one Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area.

The PPRO said that the suspects had confessed to having completed plans on the same day to kidnap a staff of Joseph Sawuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi who allegedly refused to pay one of them the money for the contract he executed in the school.

“Efforts are in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Anene said.

