Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee

One of the Kuje prison inmates, Ebube Igwe Jude, has been arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Police disclosed this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police.

The escapee is said to be awaiting trial.

He was said to have been arrested at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital.

“On 19/7/2022 at about 3 pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak. Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi.

“During the investigation, he confessed to having escaped from Kuje correctional centre during the jailbreak. He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend,” the statement read in part.

The police public relations officer stated that the command had begun processes to hand over the escapee to the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary actions.

