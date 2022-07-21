I am like the biblical David, Davido speaks on his struggles

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke is popularly known as Davido has likened himself to the biblical David in terms of overcoming his struggles.

The singer revealed this during an interview with American Magazine, Rolling Stones.

“That’s the reason why they call me Davido,” he said while likening himself to the biblical David who defeated a giant and defended the Israelites.

“If you read the story of David in the Bible, he overcame a lot. He wasn’t really projected to be a king, and that’s really how my life story has been.

“I’m the last born of five kids. I wasn’t the best. I didn’t have the best grades. I wasn’t projected to be successful in high school,”

“My whole life has just been me shocking the world, me shocking people, God blessing me. It’s been a lot of grace in my story,” he said.

Speaking on his mantra of “We Rise by Lifting Others”, he explained that it came from the spirit of giving his parents instilled in him.

He also stated that although people will want to take his help for granted, he wouldn’t allow that to deter him.

“I can understand where you do so much for some people, and then after a while, they forget…But I can’t use that to punish the rest of the people that I still want to help grow, so I don’t look at it as much of a problem,” he said.

Furthermore, he spoke on the uniqueness of African music, and how the already established names internationally want to identify with the afrobeat trends.

He, however, advised Africans, especially Nigerian musicians to sort out their base first.

“I always tell artists, ‘Always have that home love first. Then, you could take over the world,” he said.

He went further to speak on his upcoming album and according to him, it will likely feature more marquee American acts, as well as African up-and-comers.





