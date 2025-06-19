Benue killings: Speaker Abbas backs Tinubu’s call for arrest of suspects

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday condemned in totality the mass killings in Benue State, describing the act as barbaric and unacceptable.

Speaker Abbas backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for the arrest of the suspects, stating that only justice can offer some comfort to the victims.

President Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with stakeholders in the state following the attack by suspected herders on Yelwata and Daudu communities in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which left many dead, with others injured and displaced.

In his condolence message to the people and government of Benue State, the Speaker lamented the mass killings and destruction of property, while urging security forces to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Lagos LG polls: Be courageous to sell PDP to electorate, Bode George charges candidate

Speaker Abbas, who commended President Tinubu for showing leadership by visiting Benue for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, said that the security and service chiefs are now bound by the presidential order to go after the suspects.

“I commiserate with the people of Benue, especially in Guma LGA, for the loss of their loved ones and livelihood in the gruesome and barbaric attacks.

“This incident is not only tragic but also condemnable. Now that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has ordered the heads of the military, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies to ensure the suspects are arrested, we hope that justice will be served,” he said.

The Speaker prayed for the souls of the slain to rest in peace, for the speedy recovery of the injured, and for comfort for their families.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE