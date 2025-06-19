APC will continue to grow stronger — Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday assured that All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to grow stronger as more members of opposition political parties join the ruling party.

Speaker Abbas said APC remains the best alternative for Nigerians as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration works to fix the country for the betterment of the citizens.

The Speaker was speaking at the official defection of some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC in Kaduna State, led by a former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sidi.

The ex-NEMA DG joined the APC alongside hundreds of his supporters and some former leaders of the PDP in Kaduna State.

Speaker Abbas, while welcoming Sani Sidi into the APC, said the former NEMA DG has taken the right decision at the right time, noting that the ruling party is a safe home for all politicians, whose focus is to better the lives of their people.

“Today is a day of joy for every member of APC in Kaduna. In the past two years, I can’t remember seeing when members of the opposition come together to show support and solidarity to the APC like today.

“Myself and the Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, were in talks with Sani Sidi for over three months to see how he can leave the sinking ship. Governor Uba Sani has made tremendous efforts to bring Sani Sidi on board.

“I want to assure you that Sani Sidi has seen the developmental efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, which is why he joined the APC. We are happy that you have accepted our call to join APC.

“You have come to the right place. This is a party of peace and fulfillment. You are now part and parcel of us. You are in good and dependable hands. We assure you that we will accord you the respect and privileges that can only be accorded to a foundation member of the APC. You will not have any reason to regret this decision you took,” the Speaker said.

While addressing the defectors, Governor Uba Sani described Alhaji Sani Sidi as one of the leading political leaders in Kaduna State, whose decision to join the APC was for the development of the state, particularly his people, and not for any personal benefit.

“Today, I’m not surprised that he has made the right decision. His decision is simply because he is for the development of his people, not for personal reason. He is comfortable and has enough for himself.

“Like the Speaker said, we had a series of meetings, consultations, and engagements. In all those, his focus is about the development of Kaduna State.

“As from today, we are going to treat you equally. We don’t discriminate in the APC,” the Governor said, adding that Sani Sidi and his followers would be given due recognition in the APC.

Explaining why he joined the APC, Alhaji Sani Sidi said his decision was driven by selflessness and not personal interest, saying as the country evolves in all ramifications under the APC administration, it was natural for well-meaning Nigerians to align with the progressive movement.

“Thousands of my supporters and I have joined the APC today. We are ready to work for the growth and development of our party and our state. We will work for the grassroots. Furthermore, we will give you the maximum support you need to succeed,” he added.

In a goodwill message, the senator representing Kano South at the Senate, Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, said as a friend to Sani Sidi, they had been in talks regarding joining the APC.

He noted that both himself and Sani Sidi decided to join the APC to join hands with the APC-led government to attract more developmental projects to the North West geopolitical zone.

Similarly, a Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), in his goodwill message, urged members of the APC to embrace the people at the grassroots, saying, “Let’s work for the people. Let’s unite as a party.”