Benue State Government is set to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to provide affordable houses for the people of the state.

The State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia disclosed this on Saturday when he played host to the team from the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

The governor who was responding to the request of the Managing Director to provide land expressed joy in having the team in the state.

Alia said his administration had accepted the offer from the FHA and promised to collaborate with them to develop affordable houses for the people of the state, especially as their proposal is in tandem with his administration’s desire to create a new Benue that everyone will be proud of.

The governor used the occasion to highlight some of his achievements in office such as the ongoing construction of the Underpass at High Level roundabout Makurdi as well as the one in Gboko, the massive road construction works within Makurdi and other towns, the installation of solar powered street lights, the injection of 100 new buses at the State Transport Company, provision of fertilizers to farmers at subsidized rate, the tremendous improvement in the health sector in the state amongst others.

He also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for agreeing to construct a flyover at the Wurukum roundabout, amongst many other interventions from the federal government.

The governor promised to provide land and other support the Federal Housing Authority may require for the initiative to be achieved.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said the team was in the state as part of the new policy of the FHA to consult with all the state governors for end-user initiatives in providing houses to citizens of the coun

Ojo said that as custodians of land in the states, the governors are in the best position to provide lands and collaborate with the Authority for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Housing, being the reason they were in Benue state.

He explained that the construction of the new houses will not only provide shelter to the people of the state but will also create job opportunities, adding that since many people will be involved in the processes, it will also arrest the rising inflation in the country.

The MD commended the governor for bringing back good governance in the state through the regular payment of salaries and pensions, the registration of external examinations for indigenes of the state as well as the massive infrastructural works ongoing in the state.

Hon. Ojo was accompanied during the visit by the Executive Director (Project Implementation), Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director (Estate Services), Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Executive Director (Business Development), Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi, Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts), Mr. Mathias Byuan, amongst other top management staff of the Federal Housing Authority.