Benue Electoral Commission postpones poll

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Benue Electoral Commission

Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission Mr Terso Loko has postponed the local government election in the state indefinitely.

The SIEC boss who addressed newsmen in his office on Tuesday said that that the postponement was necessary due to the prevailing circumstances in the country.

According to him, ” The survival of our people ought to take precedence due to the natural disaster ravaging human lives.

“So, it is very important that the. LG poll earlier slated for this Saturday, March, 28.has been postponed.

” As soon as a solution is found to the problem, we will set a new date the election.

