Benin Republic seeks Nigeria’s help to produce rice

The government of the Benin Republic has approached President Muhammadu Buhari to seek Nigeria’s help to produce rice in the country.

The country sent in a delegation of officials who met with the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday, to tap from Nigeria’s experience in reviving rice production.

The Beninoise delegation, who was led by the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, was led to the villa by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, Bagudu explained that the delegation and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria met with the CoS to advance ongoing talks between the two countries on how to replicate Nigeria’s rice farming programme in the Benin Republic.

He said the idea is that the move can lead to the discontinuation of rice import to West Africa.

The governor stated: “Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria met with the chief of staff to the president to progress the discussion which has been going on between them and the Benin Republic for the two countries to replicate the success of Nigeria’s rice farming programme in Benin so that we can stop rice importation in west Africa in shortest possible time.

“This is a partnership within the framework of ECOWAS agreement and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and our brotherly relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Patrice Tallon who have the safe vision that we can be greater together.”

Also speaking, the President of Rice Farmers Association, Aminu Goronyo, explained that the Benin government is desirous of learning from the Nigerian experience in rice production.

He added: “They are here because they have seen the successes recorded in the area of rice production in Nigeria and their President was so happy, he was excited.

“And he said they must come to Nigeria, partner with Nigerian rice farmers and see how Nigerian farmers can replicate the same thing in the Benin Republic so that they will be able to achieve the successes this government recorded in the area of rice production.”

Asked what Nigeria can teach them, he said: “Of course, they are our sister country, we are one and the same people and I think their president is ready to accept what we have used to achieve these successes which is the government’s will because our successes is related with the political will that this government has.

“And that is exactly what they want to learn so that they will use the same approach to attain the successes they are seeing to come to us to learn more.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

