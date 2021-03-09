Zamfara gov gives 2-month ultimatum to bandits, as FG is set to deploy 6,000 soldiers

Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara State has issued a two-month ultimatum to unrepentant bandits to key into peace dialogue just as the Federal Government is set to deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday evening during a statewide broadcast, the governor insisted that activities of informant are becoming worrisome in the state.

He said the sad episode of Jangebe schoolgirls abduction had sent shook waves to the people of Zamfara State, Nigeria and the entire world.

“It brought to the global attention the type of security challenges our state and many others in the north were battling with and thefore, the urgent need to take further steps to deal with the situation comprehensively.

“As a fall out of my discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari and security high commands in Abuja, it was resolved that 6,000 additional troops are to be deployed to the state to complement the current efforts by the security forces in the state,” he said.

He further explaned that Zamfara State has been declared by the national security council as a “no-fly zone” in addition to banning of all mining activities in the state.

“Again, the President has agreed to a timeframe within which the recalcitrant bandits should accept peace truce and surrender their weapons to the government,” he added.

“Even though we are enjoying relative peace as a result of the dialogue and reconciliation programme, many bandits have refused to key into the programme and elected to sustain their attacks and other nefarious activities against our communities.

“Government has equally observed that there is sabotage by some unscrupulous elements, both within and outside the state. It was also observed that informants are becoming rampant and their callous activities undetected due to some people’s attitude of indifference.

“As a further push to bring to an end the activities of the recalcitrant bandits so as to bring lasting peace to the state, government has decided to take the following measures: The recalcitrant bandits have been given two months from today within which to embrace the peace process and surrender their weapons to the government.

“All political actors are hereby advised to desist from any acts capable of endangering the state’s security, as security agencies have been directed to monitor the activities of all the political actors and take appropriate action against the violators.

“Traditional rulers and local government councils’ sole administrators are hereby directed to always remain in their respective domains to monitor the people in their areas.

“Carrying of more than two persons on a motorbike is hereby banned with immediate effect. Security agents are directed to arrest and arraign the violators of this order for prosecution.

“Government also prohibits the movements of a large number of motorbikes in all the nooks and crannies of the state. Security forces are hereby directed to ensure total compliance.

“Government observed, with dismay, the persistence of the activities of some Yansakai despite the banning of such vigilante groups. This order still remains in force.”