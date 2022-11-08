Benin recognised our Independence first, Brazil tells Oba of Benin

The government of Brazil has declared that the Benin Kingdom was the first independent sovereign that recognised her independence in 1822. This was ahead of the 1897 British expedition in the Benin Kingdom.

Consul General of Brazil, Francisco Luz captured the historical fact in a letter dated March 24, 2022, and addressed to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II on behalf of the Consulate in Lagos State.

Oba Ewuare II, reechoed this when members of Santos Football Club and the Nigerian Football Supporters Clubs visited his palace in Benin City, Edo State in honour of World Football Legend, ‘King Pele’ and his teammates that played a 1969 friendly with Insurance Football Club in Benin.

The unification match in Benin City, which was at the instance of the former military administrator of the defunct Bendel State now (Edo and Delta States), late Brig-General Samuel Ogbemudia in the State Capital, heralding the end of Nigeria’s Civil war.

Oba Ewuare II recalled that his diplomatic sojourn in different countries of the world while understudying the warp of international politics and governance, the cultural ties between Brazil and Benin under Nigeria’s sovereignty opened a vista of opportunities.

The Brazilian delegation was in the palace to formally present a letter inviting the Oba to the commemoration ceremony of the Bicentenary anniversary of one of the living legends of Brazil.

Part of the letter read, “His Royal Majesty, I have the honour to your Royal Majesty to the commemoration of the Independence of Brazil. As you know, especially Lagos, share strong cultural ties. As it is in the historical record, your Royal Majesty’s ancestral lineage is among the first to recognise the Independence of Brazil.”

Oba Ewuare II thereafter presented a copy of the letter to the leader of Santos Football Club as a mark of reciprocity.

The leader of the delegation, Ternado Seco and Oba Adekunle Adetemu, a.k.a ‘Oba Ogboni’ ― goodwill ambassador to Santos Football Club, flanked by Reverend Samuel Ikpea, President of Nigerian Football Supporters Club presented the footprints of King Pele’s football boot and Jersey No. 10 to the Royal father on behalf of members of the Club, which was founded in 1912.

