Bellagio Airline Limited has appointed Bernice Kunbi Leshi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant milestone as the first female cabin crew professional to hold such a prestigious position within the company.

In a statement released by the company’s Management and made available to Tribune Online, Leshi’s appointment is hailed as a testament to her demonstrated prowess across various facets of the aviation industry, including cabin services, operations, and human resources.

The Management highlighted Leshi’s extensive experience in the aviation sector, citing her successful tenure in key roles at reputable organizations such as Virgin Nigeria Airways, Azman Air Services Limited, XE Jet Limited, Med-View Airline Plc, Green Africa Airways, and Sahih Airline.

Leshi’s appointment is seen as a reflection of Bellagio Airline’s commitment to excellence and innovation, bolstered by her over two decades of hands-on experience in aviation. The Management praised Leshi’s dynamic leadership and relentless ‘can-do’ spirit, expressing confidence that she will drive Bellagio Airline to new heights and solidify its position as the preferred choice in Nigeria’s aviation landscape.

Highlighting Leshi’s dedication to her craft, the Management noted her impressive array of certifications from renowned aviation institutions worldwide, including IATA, ICAO, and others from Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Kenya.

In conclusion, the Management warmly welcomed Leshi to her new role, expressing unwavering confidence in her ability to lead the company to unprecedented success.