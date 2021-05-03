Bella to release spoken word album November

2021 appears to be the year for singer, poet and social activist Ehite ‘Bella’ Asfaw otherwise known as Bella to take her music career to the next level as she revealed that plans have been concluded to release her debut body of world entitled My Story; The Genesis.

Speaking with Tribune Online about her plans and effort to put her music on the map, Bella revealed that there could not have been a better time to make the world see and feel the her burning passion when it comes to music.

The Ethiopian singer, songwriter and spoken word artist who was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia but was raised in Nairobi, Kenya recently intimated of her plans to organise and host an online talent show, which would be followed with her debut album in November.

She revealed the 7-track album will consist of three songs and three spoken word pieces.

Bella who curently lives in Dallas, Texas added that though she hasn’t decided on specific date in November, she hopes to release a single off the album soon.

Ehite is also the founder and creative director of skin care brand ClassyByBella, an online based skin care company.

