The newly appointed Kano State Police Commissioner, Salman Garba, has debunked the allegation that he is a blood relative of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, saying he is in Kano to serve everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity, or colour.

The Commissioner made this statement while responding to a question asked by a journalist during his maiden press briefing held at the command headquarters in Bompai Kano on Wednesday.

The journalist had asked the Police boss, saying “that

people were being sceptical that since you are from Kwara state, especially, from Ilorin, where the mother of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero came from, the fear is that you may take side with him in the ongoing emirate tussle facing Kano.”

Mr Garba, in his quick response, said, “In fact, I’m hearing this statement from for the first time.

“I’m first and foremost a Nigerian, and I am here to serve Nigerians.

“The news of me belonging to the same family as Bayero is new to me; this is the first time I am hearing it. For me, I will do my best for Kano,” he stated

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE