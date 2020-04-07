Behold, Nigerian pilot making waves in fight against COVID-19

A Nigerian pilot, Captain Olaboboye Sam Adetula, is currently making waves in Ethiopia for his selfless contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Africa.

Adetula, a commercial pilot with 23 years’ experience, has been featured by the Ethiopia Broadcasting Service as one of the people helping to fight the spread and effect coronavirus on the African continent.

Ethiopian Airline as the largest and the most successful airline in Africa championed its cargo operation to distribute medical equipment to almost all the African countries and the Middle East.

Adetula was the captain on the first of such operation. And for his efforts, he had received accolades across Africa and has raised the flag of the country. This feat has been lauded by his family, the prominent Adetula family in Owo and one of his brothers, Chief Bukola Adetula, a gubernatorial contestant for Ondo State seat of power has described this as a source of glory to the state and the country.

Speaking on the operation, Adetula explained that there is always “fear in an operation like this but the need to contribute my quota to help those that are down and badly affected overcomes the fear. We must bear in mind that flying as a profession has its own fear but we conquer this fear on a daily basis as we go to work,” he said.

“I only advice people on such missions to take necessary precautions on each of the mission and depend on God to protect them. My message to Nigerians is to come out of their boxes that the society has put them, drop the fear of failure and strive to make a difference in their field, society, locality and the nation at large.

“Nigerian youths must know that the greatness of an individual is not defined by affluence only but also by positive impact that you are able to make in your environment,” he said.

Adetula has flown to almost all African airports, some parts of Europe, almost all airports in the Middle East and some part of South America with over 10,000 hours of flight time.

He is formerly the Head of Training and Standard with Medview Airlines. His work experience spans various organisations like GTB Aviation, Dana Air Ltd, Medview Airlines, Rwanda Air. He is currently a captain with Ethiopia Airline.

