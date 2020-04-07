The Ogun State Government has deployed 900 personnel to disinfect all markets, schools, police stations, religious centres and other public places across the state, as part of steps to contain the coronavirus disease.

Stating this was the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi, on Tuesday, at the official flag-off of the fumigation exercise, held at the popular Kuto Market, in Abeokuta.

Talabi flanked by top government functionaries said various equipment has been acquired by the government to carry out the exercise.

The SSG explained that chemicals used in fumigating the places were non-toxic but very effective for bacteria and viruses.

“We are starting with the biggest high traffic areas which include the markets, high street where you have shops.

“We are taking this opportunity of the lockdown to also disinfect the schools before our children go back there, we want to disinfect the police station, we want to disinfect the churches, mosques, all gathering places. Every public visitation,” he added.

Talabi enjoined residents to disinfect their homes as well, asking them to approach the state government for items that could be used in carrying out the fumigation exercise.

