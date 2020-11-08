Beer worth over N200 million confiscated, destroyed by Hisbah in Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million earlier confiscated within Kano metropolis.

However while speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam.

According to a statement signed and issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Hassan Musa Fagge, a copy of which was made available on Sunday to pressmen in Kano, the governor said: “In Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the state.”

Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said that the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing evil social acts in the society.

He explained that as part of his administration’s effort of enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, before this year 2020 runs out, there would be a salary increase and new uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharged your duties. Therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue give you all the support you need to succeed,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina said that the beer confiscated is worth over N200 million.

He further said that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcohol.

Ibn Sina while expressing the appreciation of the support given to them by the state government, assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts, that are destroying society.

