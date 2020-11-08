COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 300 new cases, total now 64,090

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 300 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 8th of November 2020, 300 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64090 cases have been confirmed, 59910 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

“The 300 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (255), FCT (27), Oyo (10), Kaduna (5), Ondo (2), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,910 1,105 20,585 220 FCT 6,239 759 5,398 82 Plateau 3,676 43 3,600 33 Oyo 3,525 276 3,205 44 Rivers 2,866 98 2,709 59 Kaduna 2,703 57 2,603 43 Edo 2,673 27 2,536 110 Ogun 2,075 109 1,936 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,756 15 1,687 54 Ondo 1,698 76 1,585 37 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,072 27 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 953 0 929 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 932 14 898 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 720 7 699 14 Imo 622 6 604 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 338 12 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 281 10 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 152 31 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

