COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 300 new cases, total now 64,090

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 300 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 300 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 8th of November 2020, 300 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64090 cases have been confirmed, 59910 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

“The 300 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (255), FCT (27), Oyo (10), Kaduna (5), Ondo (2), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,9101,10520,585220
FCT6,2397595,39882
Plateau3,676433,60033
Oyo3,5252763,20544
Rivers2,866982,70959
Kaduna2,703572,60343
Edo2,673272,536110
Ogun2,0751091,93630
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,756151,68754
Ondo1,698761,58537
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,072271,01926
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina953092924
Gombe9385685725
Osun9321489820
Abia92699089
Borno745470536
Bauchi720769914
Imo622660412
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48314532513
Bayelsa4131138121
Ekiti338123206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Anambra282725619
Niger2811025912
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba152311156
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 300 new cases, total now 64,090

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos, Kano, Abia to get priority in distribution of N75bn MSMEs Survival Fund ―…

Top News

Nigeria’s security architecture should be adjusted ― South-West govs,…

Latest News

Emir blames growing insecurity in the North on sodomy and other vices

Top News

Trump: This election is far from over

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More