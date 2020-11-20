‘I want to change the narrative about locally made fashion bags’

Esther Anthony is a graduate of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) who, despite studying Mass Communication, is today a bespoke designer of top end made-in-Nigeria bags. She tells ROTIMI IGE about her journey thus far as a fashion enterprenuer, among other issues.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am an entrepreneur and creative director at Arcangel designers outfits which was incorporated with since 2014 and has been functional till date. We specialise in making hand crafted leather bags making, fabrics/Ankara bags, clothing, footwear etc. We have been able to build our client base in Nigeria and across Africa.

How did you develop interest in fashion business?

It all started when I was a teenager, I remembered each time my mom makes me a fabric dress, I would take out some pieces from remaining fabric to make accessories like earrings, bangles, clutch purses and the likes. Back then, I would also look out for peeled wallets at home to revamp with the fabric and each time I’m done, I look beautiful rocking them.

As I grew much older, I became more interested in making fashionable things and I developed skills in combining colours. That was how my passion grew for fashion and when I got the opportunity to learn the skill, I seized it. I learnt and improved on it over the years and now I’m doing wonders in the bag making industry with my top notch products and designs. It has been an amazing journey.

What challenges have you faced in your business?

Apparently every business has its own challenges. Mine was funding. From the inception of my business, getting sophisticated equipment to ease my work load was one of the major challenges encountered.

Also prior to that early stage in business, building my client base was also a very big challenge; knowing that many people don’t believe in the quality of made-in-Nigeria products and the authenticity of our services made us to have little or no patronage at some time doing the business. It was a big challenge then. But right now, we are able to tackle some of those challenges faced and while we have advanced with time.

How do you think the fashion and beauty industry has fared in the last five years?

The fashion world is a bourgeoning one and its dynamic nature has made it to fit into all times. The rapid growth in the fashion industry is amazing because a lot of rising potential fashion entrepreneurs with creative minds and hands has made fashion what it’s has been in the last five years.

I can say that the creativity and fashion sense is top notch, making fashion/beauty a more interesting and lucrative business to venture into.

What is your stake in the industry?

Having created a niche for bag making, I know that in the nearest future, we will be changing the narrative in the fashion/bag industry.

Our long term goal, which is our core purpose in the business, is to empower young people through our vocational skills which makes them financially stable, using their minds and hands to work.

Like we all now know, the world’s success lies on the shoulders of young entrepreneurs so every young person should have an entrepreneurship know-how to be well equipped instead of waiting for the government for the provision of jobs.

Our give back project themed “let’s help them skill up” is a vision that is upgrading youths beyond school grades. All expenses are paid for by our brand. This year, the project commences this month, which will include going to several schools to empower young people on our vocation and also by giving them writing materials such as exercise books that will further harness their academic pursuits.

Tell us your beauty secret?

I define beauty as the totality of a person’s outlooks which entails your outfits, bags and other accessories combined. In my line of business, I have carved a niche in using our beautiful sophisticated handmade products to add more essence and aura to complement outfits.

Define your fashion sense?

There is beauty in simplicity. Having been into fashion for years now, I can boldly say my fashion sense is tied to when simplicity in dressing entails class.

As an adage goes, ‘Dress the way you want to be adresssed’, I love to see someone well-dressed, having on the right accessories and colours. Fashion is your sense of style and the way you wish to be recognised with what you are wearing will depict your inner charisma !

What will you never be caught wearing?

(Laughter) I will never be caught wearing block colours (like colour riots). I will never be caught wearing a bag that won’t further complement my total dressing/outfits.

