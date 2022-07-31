Be involved in electoral process, Oduntan tells Christians

Bishop of Ajayi Crowther Anglican Diocese, Iseyin, Oyo State, Bishop Olugbenga Oduntan, has charged Christians to be more involved in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at the Bishop’s Charge of the first session of the Fifth Synod of the diocese, Bishop Oduntan said it is high time Christians were practically involved in the electoral process and politics in general.

He said the country must get it right in 2023 or never, adding that the kingdom of God runs on principles, constitution which aids justice, judgment and equity.

“This is the template that will bring Nigeria back to life. As Christians, we cannot fold our arms and expect miracle to happen and it is time we participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Speaking on the state of insecurity in the country, he encouraged the federal government to strengthen local security and also empower Amotekun to carry arms adding that state governments should be ready to buy state-of-the-art ammunition that can withstand those of the terrorists.

“If government is not ready to protect the lives and property of her citizenry, then Nigerians should defend themselves using every means available. Men of God should become men like Elijah whose word would be strong enough to disarm the enemies without carrying any physical weapon.

“When a nation loses the capacity to inspire loyalty, confidence and pride among its citizenry; when the basic needs of life cannot be provided; when the sense of ownership is lost and its citizens are desperately ready to disown it then, that nation is dead.

“When its currency has lost value on the global market and currency of other nations are preferred within its boundaries: when the passport of a nation has lost it dignity and value only to become a mere identification card, then that nation is dead.

“For God’s people, hope lies in trusting that God is not yet finished with us or with this world. What we already experience in God’s kingdom now will one day give way to that glorious reality of God’s future. Where there will be no more suffering, no more tears, no more death.

“Mourning and crying and pain will be no more (Revelation 21:4). On that day, God’s people will say:‘This is our God; this is the Lord for whom we have waited. Let us rejoice in his salvation (Isaiah 25:9).’

