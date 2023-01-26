BBTitians: Nelisa tells a lot of lies – Lukay

Brother Titans housemate, Lukay has described his fellow South African counterpart, Nelisa as a ‘busybody’.

He stated this during his diary session on Wednesday.

“And every single thing you talk about, she (Nelisa) must have something to say to it. Nelisa tells a lot of lies. She’s always making things up. She literally has a story about everything.”

He furthered said “I can tell you now that I was almost in a plane crash, and she’ll come in and say ‘yes, even me I was in a plane the other day, and the flight attendant was doing this and that and it starting swinging to the left and to the right,’ then you can see her trying to make up the story in her head, and she’ll start adding it up and putting it together.”

“She’s never out and can never say I don’t know about this or I’m not part of it.

“She always has something that she has done that you have done too. There’s no person like that in this world, Big Brother. She has opinions about everything.”

“She always has something to say about everything everybody says. No human being can relate to everything in life.”