Diri swears in Acting CJ, promises stronger relationship with judiciary

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has sworn in Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye as the Acting Chief Judge, following the retirement of Justice Kate Abiri, who served for 15 years as Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Ayemieye took the oath in an acting capacity on Monday inside the Executive Council Chambers in Government House, Yenagoa.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Senator Diri charged the new Acting Chief Judge to maintain the cordial relationship between the executive and judicial arms of the government in the state.

Diri said Ayemieye was eminently qualified for the position and tasked her to carry her colleagues along in the scheme of things in order to move the state judiciary to greater heights.

The state’s helmsman also urged other members of the judiciary to support her to enable her to succeed.

His words: “The newly appointed Acting Chief Judge was the most senior of the judges and has been working harmoniously with her predecessor, who also worked harmoniously with the other arms of government.

“So, beyond being a high court judge, you are now in government as the leader of the judicial arm. We expect that you will maintain the same harmonious relationship that this government has enjoyed with the judicial arm of government.

“Having gone through your CV, you have the pedigree to lead the judiciary. So, I wish you well and urge you to carry your colleagues along without discrimination. I pray that going forward you will move the state judiciary to greater heights.”

