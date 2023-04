Big Brother Naija Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, popularly known as Miracle, has expressed his excitement as he passed his Flight Instructor examination.

He took to his Instagram page on Monday to share the news, as he posted a screenshot of his exam report.

He wrote, “I can now go and play GTA in peace!”.

Miracle was in aviation school prior to the BBNaija show and however returned to complete his training immediately after clinching the grand prize.