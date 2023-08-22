In a game akin to hide and seek, black envelopes were strategically placed in various corners of the Big Brother Naija All Stars house for the housemates to discover.

The allure of these envelopes lay in the possibility of granting the finders immunity from eviction for the week, contingent on the content reading “immunity.”

Among the recipients of these black envelopes were Angel, Cross, and Doyin.

Each housemate eagerly opened their envelope to reveal its contents.

Angel’s envelope held the disappointing message of “no immunity.” Cross, on the other hand, discovered a delightful surprise in the form of a “box of pizza.”

Meanwhile, Doyin’s envelope contained the comforting prospect of a “homemade meal.”

Interestingly, this week’s black envelopes did not provide the coveted immunity, leaving the pardon me please process as the remaining avenue for a fortunate housemate to secure immunity.

However, the turn of events took an unexpected twist when the conclusion of the Pardon me please process resulted in a tie between Angel and Cross.

This outcome means that no one emerged victorious in the process, thereby rendering all housemates—except the Head of House and the new housemates—eligible for eviction this week.

Watch the video here:

Biggie steady playing with people’s hearts 😅😅 No immunity for the house this week’s Black envelope challenge. Angel – Better luck next time

Cross – one box of pizza

Doyin – A homemade meal#BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars #blackenvelope pic.twitter.com/YJ8kEsPtyn — The Truthsayer 😇 (@thetruthsayerr) August 21, 2023





