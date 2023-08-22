Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Alex and Cee C, have unexpectedly become a hot topic on social media due to their renewed friendship.

Their history goes back to their participation in a previous season of BBNaija, where they had a longstanding feud.

However, in this new season, the two seemed to have rekindled their old disagreements and declared their intent to stay apart.

Contrary to their previous stance, a recent video circulating online depicts a heartening interaction between Alex and Cee C.

In the video, Alex is seen genuinely inquiring about Cee C’s well-being, resembling the natural concern of true friends.

Additionally, another video captures a moment of warmth between the two, as Alex comfortably rests on Cee C’s arm—a gesture that signifies a level of camaraderie.

Before their reconciliation, Ceec had informed Biggie during a diary session about her intention to let go of any grudges against all housemates, little did we know that Alex was included.

The unexpected turn of events has stirred up considerable interest and conversation across social media platforms, as fans of the reality show speculate on the possibility of a genuine reconciliation between the two housemates.

Catch some of the reactions here:

Alex leaning on Ceec

This ship don Dey reach permanent site oo #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/IfKs72aqsz — Hillz (@officialsommy41) August 21, 2023

Alex and Ceec, so beautiful to watch their friendship will be the best thing this season cos I love them both #BigBrotherNaijaAllStars#BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/8Ca3whPMS3 — Onlytime Collins (@Onlytime_c) August 21, 2023





Ceec and alex are making jokes and smiling at eachother…#BBNaija — 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐄 👁️‍🗨️ (@ChimmieeHQ) August 20, 2023

Did I just see Alex and Ceec having a conversation? 🥹🥹!! I want itttttt!! Love and light Biko😂😂 #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStar #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/QDSWecqfvc — Chizzy Sylvia (@_therealchizzy) August 20, 2023

Alex leaning on Ceec???

🤚🤚🤚

Who would have thought??? — ✨𝓝𝓸𝓮𝓵 𝓥𝓪𝓷✨ (@Noelvan61) August 21, 2023

See how Prince Dey look Ceec and Alex having a general conversation 😩😂😂 E choke housemates #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/kaAyEnRcCn — Mimi sT (@Mildred12881800) August 20, 2023

King CeeC and Alex talking.. The alliance we prayed for.. These two can single handedly displace all the Pepper Dem set combined.

Yes,I said it.#BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/GoaLywLOCl — MissYem K (@YemisiKolaa) August 21, 2023

