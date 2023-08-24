During today’s diary session in the BBNaija house, housemate Mercy Eke expressed her emotions and concerns about her relationship.

She blamed Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, for potentially affecting her relationship status.

Mercy had previously shared that she was in a serious relationship with a wealthy partner who offered her more than the BBNaija grand prize to not participate in the All Stars edition.

However, she chose to enter the house for the experience.

In her diary session, Mercy appeared upset and humorously blamed Ebuka for “spoiling” her relationship by bringing up the topic of her kiss with Kiddwaya.

She stated that what happened between her and Kiddwaya should remain private and not be discussed on the show.

Her statement, “Ebuka didn’t ask me how my week went as HOH but carried cutlass to spoil my relationship outside.”

She further stated that “what happened in the dark, should be in the dark”.

