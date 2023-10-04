BBNaija All Stars first runner-up, Mercy Eke, has disclosed that she contemplated taking voluntary exit over five times while in the house.

Her statement came after the conclusion of the show, where Ilebaye emerged the winner and walked away with the N120 million prize.

Speaking about her time in the house and her contemplation of voluntary exit, Mercy Eke mentioned in an Instagram live video that “It wasn’t easy at all. Do you know when you’re feeling something is wrong and you can sense it?

“Over five times, I contemplated taking a voluntary exit. Five times, I said I was leaving. I could feel things, but I persevered, and I made it to the end and to the top. Thank you, guys,” she added.”

Before this, Mercy Eke had, during one of her diary sessions, burst into tears while discussing the possibility of leaving the show.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE