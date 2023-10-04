Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has warned its officials against endorsing any aspirant as the party prepares for the primaries to elect its candidate for the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the State.

The Edo APC therefore warmed that any of its officers who failed to heed the advice would be sanctioned, stressing that the party could not afford to accommodate any act of indiscipline ahead the all-important election.

Speaking while receiving one of the governorship aspirants, Mr.Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, at the party secretariat on Tuesday, the State Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Jaret Tenebe, told the aspirant that he had started well by coming to the party’s secretariat to formally the party of his ambition.

Tenwbe, who described Agbonayinma’s action as the right step in the right direction, added: “The best thing is what you have done today. You can now talk to our people in the various local governments.

“Let our people know about the various MoUs signed by the Obaseki government without any work done, they will form the basis for campaign, draw their attention to neglect of our traditional rulers in the state. From your credentials, you have what it takes to lead.”

Addressing the party executives earlier, Agbonayinma, who was a former member of the House of Representatives for the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency, called for their support for his nomination as candidate of the party.

The ex-legislator assured that he had what it takes to govern the state, having been mentored by Comrade Governor Adams Oshiomhole, who he said, performed in all the three senatorial districts of the state without sentiments.

“This state, APC must rescue this state to the glory of Almighty God. I am here to plead, I have what it takes to lead this state, I have the capacity. Support me for the nomination for the governorship. I have capacity to do what others have not done”, Agbonayinma assured, promising that he would carry the party executives along in decision-making if elected governor.

The aspirant reeled out his achievements in the past positions he had occupied in government and frowned at the slow pace of development in every sector of the state.

Besides, Agbonayinma noted that while President Bola Tinubu had “done well” by providing palliatives for fuel subsidy removal to all States, Edo was yet to commence the distribution of the palliatives to the people of the state, adding “they (the State Government) will account for the palliatives”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE