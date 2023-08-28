Recently evicted housemate from the Big Brother Naija AllStars house, Frodd, has reunited with his wife, Pharmchi, and newborn daughter, Elena.

The reality TV star, who was evicted alongside fellow housemate Tolanibaj on Sunday, was finally able to meet his child for the first time since her birth, as he was in the Big Brother Naija house when baby Elena was born.

Throughout his stay in the Big Brother house, Frodd openly expressed his longing to meet his wife and the newborn.

In a heartwarming video shared on his X (Formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the reality star clearly displayed his joy and excitement upon finally meeting his beloved daughter.

In the emotional video, Frodd was captured joyfully dancing with baby Elena and his wife.

The video has continued to generate reactions from social media users, who have taken to the post’s comment section to congratulate him on his reunion with his family.