The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria may face disciplinary action on Tuesday, August 29 as he appears before the newly appointed Minister of Transportation to explain why railway facilities at the Idu station are unmaintained.

This is coming at the heels of an unscheduled visit the Minister, Sen. Said Ahmed Alkali paid at the train station on Sunday.

While on the inspection to ascertain the true state of the rail service, Alkali expressed sadness over the unkept state of facilities at the Idu, Abuja railway station.

He explained that the visit was out of the desire to achieve the agenda of present administration on improving the efficiency of the railway system.

“So, seeing is believing, as I have seen by myself. I inspected the coaches. Some of the toilet facilities are not working.

“I received a complaint from the security escorts that in the last five months, their allowances were not paid and I am happy that the MD of NRC is appearing before the ministry on Tuesday to brief.

“So if he comes, now that I am well informed, things like the lifts and escalators that are not working, which makes it very difficult for the elderly and the disabled persons to use the train for traveling will be discussed.

“Therefore, he would explain why disciplinary action wouldn’t be taken against him” he stated.

Alkali promised to revamp the railway services. I will make sure that we fix the escalators in the next 48 hours and the lift will be working in the next 48 hours.

“I am also going to ensure that the outstanding allowances of the escorts are paid on Monday.

“I am going to liaise with the Ministry of Defense so that we’re going to ensure that we’ve maintained unmanned area vehicles so that it’d give them protection from the air.





“The coaches are unkempt. The seats aren’t clean. So, we need to ensure that all these things are put in place,” he said.

