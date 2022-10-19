BBNaija star, Hermes, visits Ooni of Ife to celebrate monarch’s 48th birthday

Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, known simply as Hermes has paid a courtesy visit to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the Ooni of Ife at the Royal Palace in Ife.

The visit which was based on the king’s special invitation to the reality TV star was to celebrate the foremost Yoruba monarch’s 48th birthday on Monday.

Oba Ogunwusi, who assumed the royal throne as the 51st Ooni of Ife was born on October 17, 1974.

While taking to the popular social media platform, Twitter on Wednesday to share pictures from the visit, Hermes said it was a privilege for him to celebrate with the highly respected monarch.

According to him, he was able to utilise the opportunity of the visit to discuss his future plans and projects with the king who he described as his royal father.

“I was at ile-ife on the invitation of Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife to celebrate the King’s 48th birthday at the palace.

“I shared plans about my future plans, projects and interventions . The King who I call my Royal father assured me his door is always open to support.

“I am grateful for the privilege to celebrate with the King. It can only get better,” he tweeted.

However, this is not the first time the youth-loving king is playing host to a BBNaija star in his palace. The monarch has in the past hosted the likes of former Big Brother Naija housemates, Seyi Awolowo, BamBam and Teddy A.

He has also welcomed entertainers such as Davido, Psquare, Mr Macaroni, and Lateef Adedimeji among others at the Ife palace.