BBNaija S10: Bright Morgan says American girlfriend tried to force eviction over fake health claim

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate, Bright Mbata, professionally known as Bright Morgan, has revealed that his American girlfriend attempted to influence his removal from the reality show by falsely claiming he had health challenges.

Morgan disclosed this during his post-eviction interview on Tuesday, noting that the show organisers reached out to his family after receiving the call from his girlfriend.

According to him, his brother dismissed the claim, confirming there was no such health problem.

“My American girlfriend called the organisers to evict me from the show that I have a health challenge. So the organisers then had to confirm from my family members because I dropped their phone numbers.



“They contacted my brother, and he said there’s nothing like that. I mean, if I ever had a problem, I would voluntarily exit the show. She wasn’t here in Nigeria, but she placed calls,” he explained.

The former housemate further disclosed that he has never met his American girlfriend in person, adding that their relationship only began a few months ago.

