BBNaija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that her mother, Titilala dated popular Nigerian singer, D’banj.

She disclosed this during a discussion with fellow housemate, Omashola on Tuesday.

According to her, she grew up to meet media personality, Denrele Edun through her mum whom she said was in the industry for a bit.

“My mom was in the industry for a bit. Because she dated someone that was famous in the industry,” she told Omashola.

When asked about the person’s name, Angel Smith whispered that her mum dated D’banj.

Omashola replied: “Your mom is really young.”

She responded: “She is. She turned 40 in March.”

See video below;

