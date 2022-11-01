BBNaija Hermes stars on UK-based UncutXtra magazine’s 10th edition cover page

Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, known simply as Hermes has become the latest star to grace the front page of the UK-based UncutXtra magazine.

The reality T.V star covers the special 10th edition of the magazine themed ‘The Reality TV’ edition.

The editorial of UncutXtra Magazine described Hermes “as the enigmatic god of art and energy.” Adding that, “the cover page portrays the star Hermes adorned with intricate tribal features that envelopes a boundless work of art and mysticism around the African culture. Hermes shirtless vibe shows his unmatched energy, his lasting vibrancy and the astounding vitality he represents.”

Hermes was styled for the magazine cover pictures by movafashionhub while the photographs were taken by Akin Korede.

The 10th edition of the magazine which is full of educative, informative and entertaining articles also featured interviews with some public figures which include Kenyan Comedian; Daniel Churchill Ndambuk, Winners of the South African Love Island Reality show; Libho Geza and Thimna Shooto, Ex Big Brother Housemate (Lockdown season), Wathoni Anyansi among others.

While appreciating the editorial of the magazine for the privilege given to him to cover the 10th edition front page, Hermes, who took to his verified Twitter account on October 31, 2022, said “In my interview for this edition, I took a deep dive into discussing my tough struggles while in the pursuit of survival for myself and my community. I also discussed my peculiar orientation, my family, and how the Big Brother show transformed my life & more. Thanks for the feature!”

Hermes joins the exclusive list of past big brother Naija housemates, Dorathy and Whitemoney who have in the past featured in the magazine’s previous editions’ cover pages.

UncutXtra Magazine is a Print and Digital Quarterly Magazine that Focus on Lifestyle, Fashion, Entertainment, Music and Topical Issues