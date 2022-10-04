Bauchi youth group declares support for Tinubu, APC candidates

A political pressure group known as Youth Forum Stakeholders, Bauchi state Chapter has endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tunubu and the gubernatorial Candidate of the Party in Bauchi state, Air Marshall Sadik Baba Abubakar for the 2023 general elections.

The endorsement was announced by the State Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Umar Lauya Falakin Hardawa while speaking with newsmen in Bauchi.

He said that the Forum with deepening consultations with all critical stakeholders who have decided to register their total support to Senator Bola Ahmad Tunubu and Sadiq Baba Abubakar as their candidates for President and Bauchi state Governor respectively during the coming 2023 general elections.

Comrade Hardawa said that the decision was, “based on the track records of the two candidates over the years stressing that they deserved to run the affairs of the people of Nigeria and Bauchi State considering their previous efforts to good and transparent leadership in different capacities.

According to him, “We, therefore, decided to support them to continue giving their contributions to help youths with employment and educational support as well as building the Bauchi and Nigerian economic situation in general”.

Also, the Youth Stakeholders Forum endorsed all APC candidates who are showing concern for their problems before giving them full support during the 2023 general elections and advised them to continue remembering youths in their programs and give them maximum support for the challenges facing them, especially in the field of unemployment.

Comrade Hardawa, therefore, announced the Forum’s plans to continue mobilizing all eligible card-carrying Nigerian youths to cast their votes for APC candidates.





He opined that electing APC candidates into offices gives a large number of youths in the labour market after finishing their studies the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

One of the Executive members of the Forum, Ambassador Mailambu Waziri in his remarks drew the attention of Nigerian Youths to maintain their dignity and value their votes to elect those who are showing concern for them and make a concrete agreement with contestants on their demands.

Another member of the Forum, Comrade Muslim Isa Yuguda in his own remarks thanked Ambassador Sadiq Baba Abubakar for the efforts of rebuilding the Bauchi state during his tenure as the number one person in the Nigerian Air Force.

He noted that ”he established an Air Force Base in Bauchi state with full amenities to serve Bauchi peoples and Air Force Officers in terms of health, education and many other benefits.”

The youth stakeholders forum later held a meeting with the All Progressive Congress National Youth leader, Mr Dayo Israel who called them to play their roles in politics and give their full support to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his promise of running his government affairs with maximum support to the Nigerian youths.

The APC Youth leader asked them to come out en mass during the general elections to cast their votes for the APC candidates across the country.

He also charged them to maintain their dignity with respect to elders who are showing support to their struggle for positive development in life.

Dayo Israel then reiterated the promise of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run his government with the support, voice and advice of the teeming youths in the country.