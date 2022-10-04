Group vows to give candidates equal opportunity to campaign in Ohaji

The chairman observed with dismay that Ohaji as an oil-producing area, have being politically marginalized by both politicians and the government in power, adding that even after voting them into power, they paid deaf ears to the plight of the people.
He assured that under this body, the Ohaji people must speak with one voice, and protect the political interest of Ohaji in order to change the narratives adding that if Ohaji comes together as an indivisible block, they would achieve collective results and the politicians will not be regarded as the second citizen.
have never been recognized by government”.
According to him, days are gone when the people of Ohaji are divided, assuring that there would not be any form of segregation among members.
Amadi pointed out that OPM is ready to welcome and accept any candidate irrespective of his political party to interface with members of the movement.
He reminded members that OPM is not about political parties but rather for the unity of Ohaji and the people stressing that it is not in competition with any Ogbako Ohaji which is a socio-cultural organization while OPM remains a political movement whose main objective is to tackle political issues confronting the area.
Some other speakers at the event include the PDP chairman of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Mr Emeka Alihie and another leader in the area, Hon. Oluchi Odika extolled the idea behind the formation of the movement and called for stronger support for it to ensure that the set objectives are achieved in the end.
The PDP chairman advised members to shun the idea of what to benefit from the movement first but to put in their best ideas that would help the movement achieve the best results.
He appealed to members to ensure they identify with their various political polling units and be ready to carry out all necessary assignments as a way to support the movement to succeed.
