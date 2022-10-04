Group vows to give candidates equal opportunity to campaign in Ohaji

The steering committee chairman of OPM, Hon. Ugochukwu Carl Nwokoma said this while announcing the formation of OPM at their maiden meeting held in Umuapu in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

Nwokoma acknowledged the fact that such an arrangement put in place will offer them an ample opportunity to form their opinion on whom to vote for during the election that would give qualitative representation to the area.

To ensure positive results, the Chairman admitted that the people must speak in one voice in order to stop further political marginalization of the area, pointing out that such an umbrella made up of sons and daughters of Ohaji is what is needed to drive this course for the good of the area.

According to him, the idea behind the formation of the movement is to bring all sons and daughters of Ohaji into one formidable and united body to champion the course of the area, while advising the members to be focused and objective in order not to disrupt their collective aim.

Nwokoma pointed out that for the people of Ohaji to get it right especially in this present political dispensation, all must rise up to the occasion by changing their attitudes and approaches to issues to ensure success. The chairman observed with dismay that Ohaji as an oil-producing area, have being politically marginalized by both politicians and the government in power, adding that even after voting them into power, they paid deaf ears to the plight of the people. He assured that under this body, the Ohaji people must speak with one voice, and protect the political interest of Ohaji in order to change the narratives adding that if Ohaji comes together as an indivisible block, they would achieve collective results and the politicians will not be regarded as the second citizen.

He said: “Ohaji is an oil producing area, yet they don’t have road, electricity and above all

have never been recognized by government”.

He stated the resolve of the OPM to establish its structures at political wards in Ohaji that would also mobilize the people.