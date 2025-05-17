Bauchi Speaker commends establishment of oil, gas academy

… says it’s testament to state’s commitment to harnessing abundant resources

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has commended the establishment of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, describing it as a testament to state’s commitment to harnessing the abundant resources that the state offers and transforming them into opportunities for learning and growth.

Suleiman stated this in a goodwillI message commending Governor Bala Mohammed for “foresight, political will and commitment” to initiate the project.

He said,”I need not to tell you that the oil and gas sector holds immense potential for job creation and economic diversification. It is essential that we equip our youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to take advantage of these opportunities.

“I believe the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy will serve as a beacon of excellence, producing competent professionals who will contribute significantly to the industry and Bauchi state’s development.

“As we embark on this journey, I urge all stakeholders to ensure that the Academy maintains high educational standards and remains responsive to the evolving demands of the oil and gas sector. Collaboration between the government, industry leaders, and academic institutions will be crucial in achieving this goal.”

He used the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government through the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil) to take the Kolmani oil exploration with all the seriousness it deserves, which he believes will contribute significantly to the economy of the country.

“Before I conclude, I want restate the commitment of the Bauchi State House of Assembly in collaborating with the Governor and all true lovers of Bauchi state to come up with people oriented and people driven laws that will positively affect the good people of Bauchi state.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to call on us all to unite in our efforts to see this project and all other projects through to completion. Together, we can create a legacy of knowledge, innovation, and success for the future generations of Bauchi State. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy will have on our state and beyond,” he said.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor, his colleagues in the Assembly, and all other critical stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.

“Your Excellency sir, your dedication and foresight demonstrate a profound understanding of the importance of education and skill development in driving economic prosperity,” he stresed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

